Road Improvements Scheduled for County Road 136 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is taking the next step on a major road construction project.

After ordering the County Road 136 reconstruction project to begin this year, the city council will look to approve the plans and authorize the advertisement for bids at their meeting Monday night.

County Road 136 will be reconstructed between 22nd Street South and 33rd Street South.

The section in front of Oak Hill Elementary will be a 30-mph zone, with a 45-mph zone south of the school out to 33rd Street South. The project will also include sidewalks and bike lanes near the school and wider shoulders with bike lanes in the rural section.

The $4.4-million project will be paid for using various city revenue streams, sales tax monies, federal dollars, and a Safe Routes to School grant.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app