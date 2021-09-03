Stearns County Road 136 South Section Closed until October

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has completed phase one of the Stearns County Road 136 reconstruction project, but the south section remains closed for a number of weeks yet.

The city has opened the road from 22nd Street South to Oak Hill Elementary in time for the start of school.

However, Project Engineer Zac Borgerding says phase two of the project just got started...

They just started construction on the south end just last week. They've done all of the removal for the roadway and now they're starting to build the road section and put in the driveway and crossing culverts. So that's the beginning of October before we really get substantial completion and pavement put down on that south section.

Phase two of the project is the south section of County Road 136 from Oak Hill Elementary to 33rd Street South.

Weather permitting, the road is scheduled to reopen in mid-October.

