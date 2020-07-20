922 New Cases of COVID-19, 4 Deaths Reported Statewide

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths Sunday.

Minnesota also recorded its first death of a child between 0-5 years-old related to the virus in Clay County.

Stearns County saw 2 new cases, Sherburne County had 6 and Benton County had 3.

Of the states totals, 669 are categorized as unknown/missing which is higher than normal. The MDH says they are transitioning to a new system to better monitor the higher volume of COVID-19 data, which delayed their investigations. MDH says those numbers will be updated in the future.

In addition, 247 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 115 in the ICU.

There have been over 867,000 completed tests in Minnesota.