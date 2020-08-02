769 New Cases of COVID-19, Stearns County Adds 11

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 769 new cases and 8 more deaths Saturday.

Locally, Stearns County had 11 new cases, Sherburne County had 10 and Benton County had 3 new cases of the virus.

There have been nearly 56,000 people test positive for the coronavirus since January.

There are 302 people hospitalized with the virus, with 149 in the ICU.

The state has tested over 1-million people for COVID-19.