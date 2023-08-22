70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way to be Crowned Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned Wednesday night on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Ten finalists were announced back in the spring including several young women from central Minnesota. Among the finalists are Megan Ratka of Cold Spring representing Stearns County, Gracie Ash of Milaca representing Mille Lacs County, and Jalyssa Beaudry of Otsego and Katherine Hills of Monticello both representing Wright County.

The coronation starts at 8:00 p.m. on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage.

All ten women will have their likenesses carved in butter during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay of the Milky Way program.

