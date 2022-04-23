7 Super Road Trip Hacks For Traveling Minnesota Parents

I KNOW TRAVELING WITH KIDS

As a parent that lived in Kentucky for many years, and traveled about twice a year back and forth to Minnesota, I have lots of experience in traveling with children for long hours across the country in a van, and I learned a lot along the way. If you're a new parent, I'd love to share some ideas that will make your summer travel with little ones not just tolerable, but an enjoyable adventure for all of you.

PORTABLE POTTY CHAIRS

If you've got toddlers; too big for diapers, but too young to 'hold it' for very long periods of time, there's nothing better than bringing their comfortable potty chair from home. You might think that stopping at the designated rest areas is going to be your best bet, but I promise you; that toddlers don't feel comfortable going in the big scary bathroom. While one of you goes inside to use the facilities, the other can be helping your toddlers get the job done close to the car or if you have a van, you can even set up the portable potty chair in the back if you have the room. Your kids will be much happier peeing in their poddy, and running around in the grass outside while you take turns using the rest area facilities.

BACKSEAT ORGANIZER

No matter if you're traveling with kids or not, long-distance trips require some pretty simple things in easily accessible locations to make your trip enjoyable. Baby wipes, hand sanitizer, masks, sunglasses, maps, trash bags...think about your travel bunch and would make things simpler on your travels.

PORTABLE DVD PLAYERS

Even though I don't have little ones anymore, I DO have young nephews, and one thing I always packed was a portable DVD player. Hours of screaming and arguing can be alleviated by putting on their favorite Disney movie, or Sponge Bob Squarepants videos. That being said, don't forget to pack their favorite DVDs

IPADS

I realize that you don't want your kids playing on the iPad all the time. But I'm telling you; keeping them occupied on long trips can be difficult; and this might be just the thing to make a long trip, a fun trip for them. They might like to listen to their own music, so having some earphones or headphones for them to listen to their favorite music along the way might be a good idea too.

If you have kids that are able to color, or read, it might be nice to have some travel trays that you can pack for the ride. If you have to eat on the go as well, the travel trays can make it easy for your kids to eat, color, or do other travel activities with their trays.

DON'T FORGET WATER AND SNACKS

You will spend a fortune and a lot of time if you stop at a gas station every time someone screams, "I'm hungry!" Bring healthy snacks for the ride, and monitor how much you're giving everyone. You don't want them to get too full eating snacks, but you also don't want them to get Hangry!

