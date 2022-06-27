60-Year-old Woman Arrested After Shots Fired in Spicer

SPICER -- A 60-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun inside a home.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a call just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Spicer.

Deputies evacuated the residents in the house and the nearby homes to a safe location and set up a perimeter.

After initial attempts to contact the 60-year-old woman suspect failed, the Kandi-Meeker SWAT got a response over a loudspeaker system. The suspect came out of the home but was not fully compliant. After the deployment of less-lethal impact rounds, the suspect was arrested without further incident.