5th Avenue Snap Fitness Closes, Members Told Last Week

ST. CLOUD -- A gym near the St. Cloud State University campus is now closed. Snap Fitness in St. Cloud on 5th Avenue has closed its doors.

An email was sent to all members on October 23 it informed them that the gym would be closing on October 31.

The email to members reads:

"Your membership card will remain active through the end of November 2018, allowing you to work out at any other Snap Fitness location. You will not be billed for the month of November 2018. Additionally, you may transfer your membership to another club. The two closest clubs to you are located at 1405 Division Street in Waite Park and 24086 Hwy. 15 in St. Augusta/Luxemburg. If you choose not to transfer your membership by November 20th and you will not be charged going forward."

A sign on the door of the 5th Avenue location says if members have any questions to email: snapfitnesscentralmn@gmail.com