5 Ways Walking Makes You Healthy, 5 Greater St. Cloud Trails

We all know that walking is good for us. But we look at it as exercise, something we don’t want to do that won’t be fun that we just HAVE to do. So then we come up with reasons why we can’t fit it into our schedules. Sound familiar?

What if you knew that just getting out and walking every day could do all these things (according to this AARP report):

Boost our brain health Increase your creativity Put you in a good mood Reduce Cognitive decline Relieve stress

Oh, and get that whole 10,000 steps a day thing out of your head. Studies show that just 4,000 steps a day can provide many benefits. So now, would that make you reconsider?

I look at it like this; if you’re going to sit and have a cocktail with a friend to gossip about your day then why not throw on some tennis shoes, save that cocktail money and walk with that friend and have that same conversation? You can even reward yourself with that cocktail after. Well that’s my kind of workout reward, I suppose doctors might disagree. But whatever gets you out there and gets you started is good in my opinion.

And this is the time of year to get out in Minnesota so it’s the perfect time to start. Not to mention we have some pretty great places to walk.

These 5 places can get you started:

Of course, there is always the ease of your own neighborhood too. Keep it simple, just keep moving.

