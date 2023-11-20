5 Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Meth Into Minnesota

Handcuffs loading...

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – Five people have been sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine that was shipped through the mail from California to Austin, Minnesota.

According to court documents, between the fall of 2021 and the summer of 2022, 44-year-old Michael Ortiz of San Jose, California, 22-year-old Esteban Ambriz, Jr. of Austin, 32-year-old Lori Luna of Austin, 26-year-old Angela Martin of Austin, and 34-year-old Kyria Roldan of Albert Lea, engaged in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from California to Austin, Minnesota.

Ortiz, who was based in California, would send packages of high purity methamphetamine to Ambriz, Luna, Martin, Roldan, and other members involved in the conspiracy, to distribute throughout the Austin area.

All five defendants pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Roldan was sentenced on November 16, 2023, to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Ortiz was sentenced on October 18, 2023, to 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Martin was sentenced on September 27, 2023, to 96 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Ambriz and Luna were sentenced on August 22, 2023, to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release and 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, respectively.

