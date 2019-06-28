31st Annual Liberty Block Party Gets Funky [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- A big crowd came out to hear some music at Whitney Park on Friday night as the 31st annual Liberty Block Party was held under clear blue skies.

The event kicked off at 6:00 p.m. with an opening set by The Rockin’ Hollywoods. Later in the evening, headliner Grand Funk Railroad took the stage.

The show was a stop on their “The American Band Tour: Celebrating 50 Years of Funk Since 1969” that kicked off in January.

The band performed some of their most famous tunes including “We’re an American Band” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”