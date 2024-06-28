36 Years of Liberty Block Parties in St. Cloud

The Liberty Block Party returns tonight when the Rockin’ Hollywoods, Mason Dixon Line and Robby Vee with his Rock and Roll Caravan take the stage at 5pm at Whitney Park as part of Granite City Days in St. Cloud.

Lamont Cranston (photo courtesy of Liberty Bank Minnesota)

Past performers at the Liberty Block party include Tanya Tucker, Little River Band, Travis Tritt, Ambrosia, Charlie Daniels Band, Three Dog Night, the Buckinghams, Sawyer Brown, American, Juice Newton, B.J. Thomas, Herman's Hermits, Bellamy Brothers, The Grassroots, Cowsills, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, New Rascals, Grand Funk Railroad, Edgar Winter, Kentucky Headhunters, Mickey Thomas and Starship, John Anderson, High Noon, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, the Mamas and the Papas, Johnny Holm Band, Big Walter Smith, Lamont Cranston, Vees, Tonic Solfa, and the Rockin' Hollywoods.

Big Walter Smith (photo courtesy of Liberty Bank Minnesota)

Mark Bragelman and Robin Gohman of Liberty Bank Minnesota are proud to bring live quality music to Central Minnesota at no cost in a non alcoholic environment. Numerous pictures, guitars and other memorabilia are displayed celebrating the Liberty Block Party at Liberty Bank Minnesota on 2nd Street South in St. Cloud.

The Block Party was a part of numerous St. Cloud celebrations including the Rib Fest, Wheels, Wings and Water Festival, WWWfest and now Granite City Days.