Liberty Block Party Lineup Announced

The Liberty Block party lineup has been set. The headliner this year is the Guess Who. They will be making a return trip to the block party. The opening acts include the Rockin' Hollywoods and Mason Dixon Line. The event will start at 5 p.m. on Friday June 28th and will include food vendors. This will be the 36th Liberty Block Party. The event is an alcohol free event with no cost to attend.

Liberty Bank Minnesota President and CEO Robin Gohman joined me on WJON. She says they are pleased to incorporate local bands and to bring back the Guess Who. The event is a part of St. Cloud's city celebration, Granite City Days.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robin Gohman it is available below.

Past Liberty Block Party performers include:

Tanya Tucker

Little River Band

Travis Tritt

Ambrosia

Charlie Daniels Band

Three Dog Night

Buckinghams

Sawyer Brown

America

Juice Newton

BJ Thomas

Hermans Hermits

Bellamy Brothers

The Grassroots

Cowsills

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

New Rascals

Grand Funk Railroad

Edgar Winter

Kentucky Headhunters

Mickey Thomas

Starship

John Anderson

High Noon

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap

The Mamas and Papas

Johnny Holm Band

Big Walter Smith

Lamont Cranston

Vees

Tonic Solfa

Rockin’ Hollywoods