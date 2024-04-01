Liberty Block Party Lineup Announced
The Liberty Block party lineup has been set. The headliner this year is the Guess Who. They will be making a return trip to the block party. The opening acts include the Rockin' Hollywoods and Mason Dixon Line. The event will start at 5 p.m. on Friday June 28th and will include food vendors. This will be the 36th Liberty Block Party. The event is an alcohol free event with no cost to attend.
Liberty Bank Minnesota President and CEO Robin Gohman joined me on WJON. She says they are pleased to incorporate local bands and to bring back the Guess Who. The event is a part of St. Cloud's city celebration, Granite City Days.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robin Gohman it is available below.
Past Liberty Block Party performers include:
Tanya Tucker
Little River Band
Travis Tritt
Ambrosia
Charlie Daniels Band
Three Dog Night
Buckinghams
Sawyer Brown
America
Juice Newton
BJ Thomas
Hermans Hermits
Bellamy Brothers
The Grassroots
Cowsills
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
New Rascals
Grand Funk Railroad
Edgar Winter
Kentucky Headhunters
Mickey Thomas
Starship
John Anderson
High Noon
Gary Puckett and the Union Gap
The Mamas and Papas
Johnny Holm Band
Big Walter Smith
Lamont Cranston
Vees
Tonic Solfa
Rockin’ Hollywoods