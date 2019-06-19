Grand Funk Railroad Coming to St. Cloud June 28 [PODCAST]

Grand Funk Railroad will be performing Friday June 28 for the Liberty Savings Bank Block Party at Whitney Park as part of St. Cloud's Granite City Days. This is the 31st annual Liberty Block Party. Grand Funk Railroad drummer Don Brewer joined me on WJON. He talked about how much he loves performing on the American Band Tour. Don told me how the song "American Band" was written. Listen to our conversation below.

Don used to play with Bob Seger and the Silverbullet Band in addition to his time with Grand Funk Railroad. Don also talked about how music has changed and that he really likes what the band Train is doing.

The Liberty Savings Bank Block Party starts at 6pm Friday June 28.