The Guess Who To Headline Liberty Block Party

ST. CLOUD -- Legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who will be headlining next month's Liberty Block Party in St. Cloud.

Liberty Bank President Mark Bragelman says while the event isn't new for them, there is a lot of logistics that went into making this year's concert happen.

It's interesting, for some of these performers it's a different environment right now. Some don't want to travel, some have COVID issues, we have a group from Canada which presents a different set of issues. Everything single thing this time is a challenge.

Bragelman says they are looking forward to hosting the block party again after having to cancel last year's event due to COVID-19.

In addition, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will also take the stage to help kick off Granite City Days.

The free concert will take place at Whitney Park on June 25th starting at 5:00 p.m.

The Guess Who and know for hits such as "American Woman," "These Eyes" and "Share the Land."