3 Rounds Of Storms Move Through Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED -- Three rounds of storms moved through central Minnesota on Wednesday.

The first was the shortest and the weakest system from about 11:45 a.m. until about 12:30 p.m. But it did produce Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for areas like Stearns and Wright Counties because of some small hail and 50 to 60 mile an hour winds.

The second round of storms moved through the area between 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Sherburne County was the county in our area that was most impacted by this second system with one to two-inch hail reported in several Sherburne County communities.

Get our free mobile app

The third round was the strongest, but the worst of it was south of the St. Cloud metro area in south-central Minnesota and into the Twin Cities metro area. A number of Tornado Warnings were issued for counties in that part of the state.

Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright counties did have some Severe Thunderstorm Warnings between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. because of reports of golf ball and quarter size hail along with 60 mile an hour winds.

Heavy rain was also associated with the third round of storms as it moved through the St. Cloud area.

Another round of strong to severe storms is anticipated again on Thursday.