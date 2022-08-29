$3 Movie Tickets for One Day

UNDATED -- For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American movie theaters as part of the newly launched "National Cinema Day".

Marcus Parkwood Theaters in Waite Park says on its website every movie, every showtime, in every format will be $3 on Saturday.

The Cinema Foundation announced yesterday (Sunday) that Saturday will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.

This past weekend the horror film ``The Invitation'' needed just $7 million to finish at the top of the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office.