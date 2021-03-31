$3 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- Someone in Fargo is holding a $3 million lottery ticket.

The North Dakota Lottery says a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Casey's General Store on 25th Street South.

The lottery says the ticket matched all five white balls in Tuesday night’s drawing and because the player added the Megaplier feature for a dollar more, the $1 million prize tripled.

WINNER ALERT Last night someone became North Dakota's newest MILLIONAIRE! A $3,000,000 Mega Millions with Megaplier winning ticket was sold in North Dakota! Check your tickets! Posted by North Dakota Lottery on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

No one has claimed the prize yet.

