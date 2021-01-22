Mega Millions Jackpot Raised to $1 Billion

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1 billion for Friday's drawing.

It's only the third time in history that a lotto jackpot has hit that milestone.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was in September to a ticket holder in Wisconsin. There were five Mega Millions jackpot winners in 2020.

The only two jackpots that have been higher than this current one were $1.5 billion and nearly $1.6 billion.

If there is a winner tonight and the ticket holder takes the cash option that would be about $740 million.

