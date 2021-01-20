Mega Millions Jackpot Closing in on $1 Billion

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to nearly $1 billion dollars. Tuesday night's drawing again produced millions of winning tickets, but not one matched all six numbers - 10,19,26, 28 and 50 plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

As a result, Friday's jackpot will be an estimated $970 million. The cash option is $716 million.

This will be the second-largest prize in the game's history. It's the third-largest lotto prize ever behind two other jackpots that exceeded $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the Powerball drawing is Wednesday. That jackpot stands at $730 million.

