Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

UNDATED -- One lucky person matched all six numbers in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Officials say the ticket was purchased in Pennsylvania with the winning numbers 6-9-17-18-48 and a mega ball of 8.

The lottery's jackpot had climbed up to $515 million with an estimated cash option of over $348 million. This was the ninth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot drops all the way back down to $20 million for Tuesday's drawing with a cash option of $13.5 million.

