UNDATED -- A ticket sold in New York has won a big Mega Millions jackpot.

The lone winning ticket will claim the $432 million prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday and goes back down to $20 million.

Meanwhile, another big lottery drawing will be held Wednesday.

The Powerball drawing is up to $490 million with a cash option of just over $355 million.