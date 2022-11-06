World Record Powerball Jackpot Grows to $1.9 Billion

World Record Powerball Jackpot Grows to $1.9 Billion

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The world record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

Nobody matched all six numbers Saturday night: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and 20.

Three people in Minnesota did win something substantial though, with $50,000 tickets sold in Apple Valley, Outing, and Plymouth.

Monday’s drawing will now have an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion dollars. That means a cash option of nearly $930 million.

Jackpot, lottery, lotto, minnesota lottery, powerball
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
