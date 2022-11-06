World Record Powerball Jackpot Grows to $1.9 Billion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The world record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing.
Nobody matched all six numbers Saturday night: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and 20.
Three people in Minnesota did win something substantial though, with $50,000 tickets sold in Apple Valley, Outing, and Plymouth.
Monday’s drawing will now have an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion dollars. That means a cash option of nearly $930 million.
25 richest families in America
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]