World Record Powerball Jackpot Grows to $1.9 Billion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The world record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

Nobody matched all six numbers Saturday night: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and 20.

Three people in Minnesota did win something substantial though, with $50,000 tickets sold in Apple Valley, Outing, and Plymouth.

Monday’s drawing will now have an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion dollars. That means a cash option of nearly $930 million.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes