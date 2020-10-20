3 Hurt in Rollover North of Princeton

PRINCETON -- Three people were hurt in a rollover north of Princeton. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday on southbound Highway 169.

A Chevy Blazer driven by 64-year-old James Cowell of Brainerd went into the ditch and rolled.

Cowell and his two passengers, 17-year-old Hailey Norman of North Branch and 64-year-old Karen Peterson of Mora, were all taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.