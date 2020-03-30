3 Hurt in Crash at Monticello Intersection

Monticello -- Three people were hurt in a crash in Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 25 and Chelsea Road.

A car driven by 22 year-old Alexis Lafleur of Blaine was going north on the highway when it went through a red light and collided with an SUV.

Lefleur and her passenger, 28-year-old Eduard Parrington of Ramsey, were both taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 24-year-old Emily Cliett of Clearwater, was also taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.