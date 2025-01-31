3 Charged in Robbinsdale Cooper Basketball Game Attack

NEW HOPE (WJON News) -- Three men are charged with assault and riot for their roles in an attack at a Robbinsdale Cooper High School basketball game in New Hope.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 18-year-olds Yahya Khanyare and Dursa Mohamed, and 19-year-old Ayub Ali, are three of the five arrested after the assault Tuesday night.

The group is accused of attacking a 17-year-old player from Fridley with tire irons during the game.

The five suspects fled following the attack and were arrested after their vehicle crashed.

The other two suspects are juveniles.