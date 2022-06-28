3 Arrested After 5,600 Fentanyl Pills were Shipped to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Three people have been arrested in St. Cloud for their alleged involvement in a shipment of drugs that was sent from Arizona to St. Cloud.

Back on June 6th, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Taskforce was contacted by the Minneapolis Airport Police after they intercepted a package that contained 5,600 fentanyl pills that were being shipped to an address in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Local authorities used a search warrant at that address and arrested 33-year-old Daeshawna West of St. Cloud for 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance for accepting the package of pills.

Investigators also found a large amount of marijuana in the home and charged 43-year-old Angela Imdieke of St. Cloud for 5th-degree drug possession of a controlled substance.

Get our free mobile app

Investors were also able to establish probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Eric Dodd of St. Cloud for 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance based on information that Dodd was the person who had ordered the package of fentanyl pills from Arizona. Dodd also had a warrant out on him from a shooting investigation that happened in the 500 block of 17th Avenue North in St. Cloud on May 21St. On June 17th the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were able to find Dodd at a convenience store in the 2200 block of Division Street West and arrested him.