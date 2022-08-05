2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty

ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty.

A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set.

The other defendant, 23-year-old Davontae Dixon pleaded guilty to a felony charge of shooting a gun within city limits in May.

Two people were hurt by the gunfire.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South on August 12, 2021. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of shots fired but no victims were found in the area.

A short time later, a 21-year-old St. Cloud man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds which appeared to be non-life-threatening. Then, a 16-year-old boy from Sauk Rapids arrived at the hospital, also with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police learned of an argument that broke out inside Go For It Gas prior to the shooting. Police say after the argument, Hudak and the teenager got in his car and left the parking lot. Upon leaving, court records allege shots were fired from Hudak's vehicle toward the other group still in the parking lot and hitting the 21-year-old victim.

Records also show Dixon then ran after Hudak's car and fired gunshots at it, striking the 16-year-old passenger.

Both Hudak and Dixon were later found and arrested. Police say they also recovered two handguns.

Dixon was sentenced on June 29th to a stay of imposition and is on probation for two years.

