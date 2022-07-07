One of Two St. Cloud Shooting Suspects Pleads Guilty

ST. CLOUD -- One of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-three-year-old Davontae Dixon pleaded guilty to a felony charge of shooting a gun within city limits. The other suspect, 33-year-old Justin Hudak of St. Cloud has a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Two people were hurt by the gunfire.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South on August 12th. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of shots fired but no victims were found in the area.

Justin Hudak - Stearns County Jail

A short time later, a 21-year-old St. Cloud man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds which appeared to be non-life-threatening. Then, a 16-year-old boy from Sauk Rapids arrived at the hospital, also with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police learned of an argument that broke out inside Go For It Gas prior to the shooting. Police say after the argument, Hudak and the teenager got in his car and left the parking lot. Upon leaving, court records allege shots were fired from Hudak's vehicle toward the other group still in the parking lot and hitting the 21-year-old victim.

Records also show Dixon then ran after Hudak's car and fired gunshots at it, striking the 16-year-old passenger.

Both Hudak and Dixon were later found and arrested. Police say they also recovered two handguns.

Dixon was sentenced on June 29th to a stay of imposition and is on probation for two years.

