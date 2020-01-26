2nd Annual Historski Provides Active History Lesson [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A unique event combined learning about local history and enjoying a winter activity outside this weekend.

In addition to this year’s 13th annual Barnelopet at Riverside Park, families could participate in the 2nd annual Historski.

The events were put together in a group effort by The Sons of Norway, Nordic Ski Club, Rethos, and the Southeast St. Cloud Neighborhood Preservation Coalition.

The up and coming Historski event featured self-guided hour-ski tours of the park and a historical site scavenger hunt. Heidi Harlander is a board member for the ski club and one of the event’s organizers. She says it’s not your average history lesson.

People can get outside, get some fresh air, do some skiing, and learn some history in a way that they might not realize they're getting a history lesson.

Harlander says there is a lot of local history that many people might not be familiar with.

So, Zebulon Pike, there's a monument down there and he was one of the explorers who did quite a few things including exploring here and looking out over our Beaver Islands, but there's a lot of people who aren't aware of that history.

Parts of the southeast side of St. Cloud, including Riverside Park, were recently designated as historical and cultural areas.

