$2M Bail for Fort Ripley Man Charged in Wife’s Hit-and-Run Death

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- Bail is set at two million dollars for a Crow Wing County man accused in the hit-and-run death of his wife on June 25th south of Brainerd.

Forty-seven-year-old Tony McClelland of Fort Ripley is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 39 -year-old Angela McClelland.

The criminal complaint says data showed that an S-U-V driven by Tony stopped, then reversed speeds where Angela's body was located in the road and stopped again before speeding off.

Investigators say his wife's blood, tissue and hair were found under the vehicle.