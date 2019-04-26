24 North Lofts Are Done and Ready for Renters

ST. JOSEPH -- The new loft apartments in downtown St. Joseph are ready for renters to move in. " 24 North Lofts " finished most of the construction earlier this month. There are a few finishing touches that still need to be taken care of like sidewalk flower pots, garage door numbers, etc.

Right now seven of the 17 units are spoken for. The building on College Avenue is owned by the Collegeville company. Vice President Christa Heinen says they've been getting interest from a variety of people.

It's a little bit of everything. There's a younger crowd and there's a middle crowd, and there's been a lot of interest from those that are retiring. They are excited about the elevator in the building, and being able to live in a loft-style apartment.

One bedroom lofts start at $1,145 a month and two bedroom lofts go up to $2,385 a month.

24 North Lofts, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Each unit has access to a large balcony that faces west overlooking College Avenue. They also have access to a yoga/fitness room and a shared patio space.

Two new businesses will also eventually move in the 24 North Lofts building. Construction is just getting underway for " Krewe ", which will be a New Orleans style restaurant. It will likely be sometime this summer before they are ready to open.

Future bakery behind 24 North Lofts, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

And a Scandinavian/French bakery by "Salt & Flower" will be moving into an old garage in the parking lot behind the building.

The Collegeville Company also owns The Millstream Shops and Lofts on Minnesota Street. Heinen says they have one empty apartment in that building, as well as one open commercial space. She says Bad Habit Brewing Company has also had some interest from businesses who might want to take over their lease in that building after they move to their new location.