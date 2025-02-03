2025 Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Raises Over $386,000

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another successful Mardi Gras event to benefit Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.

More than 620 people attended the 43rd annual Mardi Gras event at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud on January, 25th.

The event raised over $386,000 to support Catholic Charities Emergency Services including food shelf, clothing program, financial assistance program, and Domus Transitional Housing.

The silent auction, alone, raised $33,000 through the sale of more than 110 items.

Mardi Gras 2026 will be held on January 31st, 2026.

