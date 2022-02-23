Catholic Charities Looking for Food Shelf Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization is in need of volunteers to help fight hunger.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is looking for volunteers to serve at their Emergency Services Food Shelf.

Get our free mobile app

Available positions and tasks include sorting, packing, stocking shelves, putting together distribution boxes, no-contact distribution, donation assistance, and more.

The food shelf primarily serves households in St. Cloud, St. Augusta, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.