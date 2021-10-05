Catholic Charities of St. Cloud Seeking Share the Spirit Sponsors

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization is looking for sponsors for its upcoming holiday gift drive.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is gearing up for their annual Share the Spirit event. The holiday season can be difficult for many, and every year the event works to provide central Minnesota families of all shapes and sizes with a positive experience.

Right now, the organization is looking for people willing to sponsor a family. Sponsors are given a wants and needs list for each family member and then asked to spend at least $70 per person.

The wrapped gifts can be dropped off at the St. Cloud Armory on December 16th and will be delivered to the families on the 17th.

