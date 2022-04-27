2022 Draft Week: The Last Time the Vikings Were in a Super Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings last played in a Super Bowl on January 9th, 1977, in Pasadena, California -- losing to the Oakland Raiders 32-14.

That loss elevated the Vikings to a level of futility shared by a very few, with an 0-4 record in the NFL's title game.

The Vikings (0-4), Bills (0-4), Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Titans, and Chargers have played, but never won a Super Bowl. The Lions, Browns, Jaguars, and Texans have never appeared in a Super Bowl.

What Else Happened in 1977 Besides The Vikings Losing Their 4th Super Bowl

In case you're counting, the Vikings last played in a Super Bowl 16,509 days ago. That's a lot of days.