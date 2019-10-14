2019 Third Wettest Year On Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- From standing water to sump pumps that haven't stopped pumping it is easy to tell this has been a wet year.

This is officially now our third wettest year on record here in St. Cloud. We've had 37.31 inches of rain.

The wettest year on record goes back to 1897 when we had 41.01 inches of rain. The second wettest was 39.32 inches back in 1965.

Top 10 wettest years in St. Cloud:

#1 - 41.01 in 1897

#2 - 39.32 in 1965

#3 - 37.31 in 2019

#4 - 37.26 in 1951

#5 - 36.72 in 2014

#6 - 36.69 in 1905

#7 - 36.18 in 1983

#8 - 35.71 in 1903

#9 - 35.59 in 1977

#10 - 35.42 in 1986

With two-and-a-half months left in this year, we have a chance to move up number two or number one.