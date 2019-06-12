2019 Summertime by George Season Kicks Off [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- A big central Minnesota crowd got out to enjoy a mid-week break in the sunshine at Lake George on Wednesday.

The 9th annual Summertime by George concert series kicked off with a rock n’ roll themed night.

Four hours of music started at 5:00 p.m. with opener Walter’s Wheelhouse, followed up by headliner The Johnny Holm Band.

Kids could also play games and do crafts over at Little Georgetown.

Next week, travel back in time to the ‘50s and ‘60s with a performance by Justin Ploof and The Throwbacks.

The series runs for 12 weeks and features a total of 23 different bands. To see the complete summer line-up, check out the link below.