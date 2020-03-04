2019 Miss Minnesota Visits Sauk Rapids Culinary Students

SAUK RAPIDS -- Culinary students at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School got a real treat Tuesday.

Kathryn Kueppers, Miss Minnesota 2019, visited the school to talk to students about her journey into the culinary arts.

She says her love of baking is what led her to pursue studies in the culinary arts, first at St. Paul College, then as a Family and Consumer Science Education major at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

She says it wasn't her first choice coming out of high school, but realized she needed to follow what made her happy.

The visit was made possible through Sauk Rapids-Rice High School FACS teacher Mary Levinski, who met Kueppers when she brought a group of students to check out St. Paul College's culinary program.

Levinski says she hopes her students learn that they don't have to decide their future by the time they graduate and to keep their options open.

Kueppers says she hopes to eventually teach students in her own FACS classroom.

