20 Animals Dead in House Fire

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Two people are injured, and several cats and dogs are dead after a house fire near New London.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a home in Colfax Township around 3:50 p.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke and flames.

No people were inside the home, but 17 dogs, mostly puppies, and three cats were.

Two people tried to save the animals and were both taken to Paynesville Hospital for smoke inhalation.

All of the animals died.

Get our free mobile app

The condition of the two people injured is unknown.

The fire was put out in three hours; the cause is under investigation.