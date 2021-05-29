2 Teens Hurt in Crash in Todd County

STAPLES -- Two 17-year-old girls were hurt in a crash west of Staples in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 210 at County Road 11 at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Their car was going south on the county road while a semi was going west on the highway when the two vehicles collided.

Both of the teens were taken to Staples Hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released by the State Patrol.

The driver of the semi, 42-year-old John Klimek of Sauk Centre, was not hurt.

