2 Minnesotans Die of Salmonella Infections from Cantaloupe

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The C-D-C says two Minnesotans are dead from a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

State health officials said last week that at least five people in the state became ill from eating cantaloupe under the Malichita brand in late October and early November.

Thirteen cases of salmonella have now been confirmed in Minnesota.

The C-D-C reports a total of 99 cases in 32 states and 45 hospitalizations.

The recall has been expanded to include Rudy brand whole cantaloupes, Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes, and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products.