2 Killed in Separate Crashes on Saturday Night

UNDATED -- Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Saturday night in Minnesota.

The first crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 65 in Mora in Kanabec County. A car was going south when it struck a pedestrian in the traffic lane. The pedestrian had been crossing the highway from east to west.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the pedestrian has been identified as 57-year-old William Tinklenberg of Andover. He died at the scene.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Jenna Gustafson of Mora, was not hurt.

The second crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Highway 7 in Carver County near Lester Prairie. A pickup was going west when it collided with a car that was heading east.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Ashley Karjala of Hutchinson, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Johannes Booyens of Willmar and his passenger 45-year-old Matthys Herbst of Willmar, both have non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital in Waconia.

