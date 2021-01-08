#2 Gophers Sneak Past SCSU Women’s Hockey Thursday
The #2 University of Minnesota women's hockey team topped SCSU 2-1 Thursday night at Ridder Arena. The Huskies are now 2-5 on the season.
St. Cloud State broke a scoreless tie with Olivia Cvar's power play goal at 18:21 of the second period, but the U of MN rallied for a pair of third period goals from Grace Zumwinkle to earn the win.
SCSU goalie Emma Polusny made 40 saves for SCSU in the loss.
The meeting was the 100th all-time between the two WCHA rivals. Minnesota leads the series with a 94-3-3 record.
The Huskies and Gophers will meet again on Saturday and Sunday in Dinkytown.