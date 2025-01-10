2 Found Dead in Shakopee Hotel Room After Swingers Club Party

Shakopee (WJON News) — Two people were found dead in a Shakopee hotel room on New Year’s Day.

Police found a man and woman dead in their room around 8:15 p.m.

Officers came to do a welfare check after staff said they hadn’t heard from 47-year-old Josh Quale, who was supposed to check out on December 29th, but his truck was still parked outside. Inside the room were Quale’s and 54-year-old Shantelle Bresson’s bodies, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Field tests were positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Quale and Bresson were at the hotel for a party, “Big O” Frozen Fantasy Event, hosted by Midwest Euphoria, an adult swingers club.

Police believe both victims died of an overdose.