16 People Died in ‘Surprise Blizzard’ of 1984

UNDATED -- This is the anniversary of what has been dubbed as the 'surprise blizzard". It happened on February 4th in 1984.

The National Weather Service says meteorologists were caught off guard with its rapid movement. The system moved through the Dakotas and southern Minnesota primarily.

People described it as a 'wall of white.'

Thousands of motorists were stranded in subzero weather.

Only a few inches of snow fell but was whipped by winds up to 80 miles an hour, creating severe windchills.

Sixteen people died in stranded cars and outside.