13 Minnesota Slang Terms Everyone Should Learn

Minnesotans tend to speak their own language. The strong influence of Norwegian and German early settlers has left a lasting imprint on our area. If you are from out of state and walk into a small-town bar, you're going to be introduced to a whole new vocabulary.

Here are 13 slang terms everyone should know if they are spending time in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Feel free to use them as "words of the day" and mix them into your own rotating jargon.

Get our free mobile app

13 Minnesota Slang Terms Everyone Should Know

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous