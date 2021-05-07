12 More Minnesotans Die From COVID Complications

ST. PAUL -- Twelve more people have died due to complications from COVID-19 Thursday.

One of those deaths was a Sherburne County resident in their upper 70s. Statewide there have been 7,216 total deaths from the virus.

Minnesota also reported 1,453 new cases of the coronavirus, with Stearns County having 39, Sherburne County adding 38 and Benton County with 9.

Over 585,600 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Over 2.6-million people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, with just over 2-million people being fully vaccinated.

Governor Tim Walz wants to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by July 1st.