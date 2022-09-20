$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County

MONTICELLO --  Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000.

The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello.

Tickets for the game CASH are $50 each.

Unless the winners choose to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

