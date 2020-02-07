1 Person Fatally Shot, Another Wounded On Bus in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- One person is dead and another is critically injured in a shooting on a public bus in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say the Metro Transit bus was stopped near the Target Center when a suspect boarded and shot the two victims.

Police spokesman John Elder says it appears the two were targeted by the suspect. One victim died at the scene and the other was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

Elder says the suspect fled, but was arrested a short time later. A handgun was recovered.

Police say there were others on the bus when the shooting occurred, but there are no reports of any other injuries.